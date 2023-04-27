APSU Baseball plays three game series against Florida Gulf Coast at Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – Offense is in the offing when the Austin Peay State University baseball team hosts ASUN co-leader Florida Gulf Coast in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Governors and Eagles, who boast the league’s top two scoring offenses, start the series with a Friday 6:00pm game followed by a Saturday 1:00pm outing and a Sunday noon finale.

Austin Peay State University won its fifth ASUN series and fourth straight by taking two of three from Jacksonville last weekend. The APSU Govs returned to The Hand and extended their home winning streak to four games with a walkoff victory against Western Kentucky, Wednesday. Austin Peay State University, improved to 11-5 in April with Tuesday’s win.

The Governors remained tied for third place in the ASUN race after winning its series at Jacksonville. The APSU Govs are one-game behind co-leaders FGCU and Lipscomb, their two remaining home opponents.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Stetson and one game ahead of Jacksonville State, two teams it does not have on its schedule this season.

Broadcast Information

ipTV: ESPN+ / ESPN App

TALENT: Ethan Schmidt (PxP, Friday & Sunday)

LIVE STATS: PeayStats.com

Series History

THE SERIES: First meeting.

NOTABLY: Florida Gulf Coast is the last of the seven first-time opponents Austin Peay State University faces during the regular season. The Govs are 9-7 against first-time opposition, most recently sweeping a three-game series against Queens in Clarksville. Austin Peay State University is 4-2 against Florida-based squads this season, winning series against North Florida and Jacksonville in ASUN action.

Climbing The Hill

Austin Peay State University pitcher Jacob Kush looks to rebound from an outing that was subpar by his standards. His 4.1-inning appearance at Jacksonville was his shortest since his third start of 2023 and his six runs allowed were his most since his APSU debut. Still APSU won its fourth-consecutive game when he starts and improved to 7-3 in his starts.

Lyle Miller-Green went 4.2 innings at Jacksonville last week, doubling the length of his outing against Queens the week prior. While he didn’t earn a decision, the APSU Govs won their third-straight game when he starts. He’s pitched five or more innings in five of his 10 starts this season.

In his second weekend start this season, Jacob Weaver made his longest start of 2023, going 5.0 innings at Jacksonville. He allowed just three runs (one earned) but the APSU offense mustered only two runs of support. APSU is 2-3 in Weaver starts this season.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University outfielder John Bay has four hits and four walks in the seven games since his return to the lineup April 14th. One of those four hits was a seventh-inning grand slam at Jacksonville that put the Govs ahead for good in a series-clinching win.

Utility man Jaden Brown is batting .350 (14-40) in the 12 games since his return to the starting lineup on April 11th. He has four doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBI in those 12 games.

Catcher Trevor Conley is batting .500 (6-12) in his last three games, with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. His batting average sits at a season-best .330, up 85 points since March 19th.

APSU catcher Jacob Curtis returned from an injury April 18th at Southern Illinois and has started the last two midweek games. He is 3-for-7 with three doubles and three RBI in those two starts.

Catcher Gus Freeman is batting .429 (3-7) in his last two ASUN starts, including a 1-for-4 outing in Game 2 of the series at Jacksonville that included a double following Bay’s grand slam to keep the inning going.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar suffered his first hitless series of 2023 at Jacksonville. He bounced back with his second four-RBI effort of 2023 against WKU, belting a three-run double in a 1-for-4 outing.

Infielder Conner Gore has started the last two games at first base in place of the injured Harrison Brown. He was 1-for-4 with a walk and a RBI groundout against WKU Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University outfielder Clayton Gray is on a month-long tear at the plate, batting .457 (42-92) with 10 doubles, 10 stolen bases, and 32 runs scored in 20 games. He ranks sixth among Division I hitters with 19 doubles and has 17 stolen bases.

Outfielder Garrett Martin provided a walk-off double in Tuesday’s victory against WKU. He ranks ninth among Division I players in runs scored (55) and is 27th in the country with 15 home runs. He had a hit in all three Jacksonville games, batting .357 (5-14) with two doubles and three RBI.

Lyle Miller-Green brings a 10-game hit streak into this week’s action and is batting .478 (22-46) with four doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBI. He also has an eight-game RBI streak entering the week.

APSU third baseman Ambren Voitik posted his third three-hit game since April 12th against Western Kentucky Tuesday. He brings a five-game hit streak into the weekend that sees him batting .391 (9-23) with two doubles and five RBI.



Designated hitter/pitcher Lyle Miller-Green and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar were named to national watch lists on April 17th. The College Baseball Foundation named Miller-Green to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List, while it named Gazdar to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, recognizing the nation’s top shortstop.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team has the upcoming week off for finals week on campus. The APSU Govs return to action with a three-game ASUN Conference series against Central Arkansas, next Friday-Sunday, at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.