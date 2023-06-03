Fort Campbell Soldier involved in Motorcycle Accident on Fort Campbell Boulevard, passes away

Fort Campbell, KY – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident in Clarksville, Tennessee May 29th, 2023.

Spc. Elijah N. Robertson was a Soldier in the 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“We are saddened by the tragic death of Spc. Elijah Robertson,” said 2nd Brigade commander Colonel Ed Matthaidess III. “Elijah excelled in caring for fellow Strike Soldiers as a Medic while we were deployed to Europe and will be missed by all who knew him.”

Born on February 13th, 2000, Spc. Robertson enlisted in the Army in 2019 as a Combat Medic. He completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He was then assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in 2020 and served as a rifle platoon medic until 2022.

He was reassigned to the battalion medical platoon in the evacuation and treatment section and subsequently deployed to Romania in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. Spc. Robertson had recently passed the Battalion’s Sergeant promotion board and was planning to continue his service as a Warrant Officer and Army aviator.

Robertson’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Spc. Robertson was a dedicated medical professional, outstanding Soldier, and beloved member of the battalion,” said 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Black. “We mourn his sudden and unexpected passing and offer our deepest condolences to Elijah’s family and friends. Our priority is supporting them and his fellow Soldiers during this difficult time, and we honor his legacy as part of the Strike and Blue Spader Families.”

Fort Campbell authorities are working with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) in its ongoing investigation.

