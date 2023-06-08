Urgent Call for Donors: American Red Cross Faces Blood Supply Stress

Nashville, TN – A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients.

The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the United States every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.

World Blood Donor Day, gifts for donors

June 14th is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse, and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

In thanks for taking the time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1st-30th will receive a $10.00 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Help the Red Cross celebrate World Blood Donor Day and meet the critical needs of patients. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 16th-30th:

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

6/21/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, 202 Bastogne

6/22/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

6/26/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Todd County

Elkton

6/26/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Petrie Memorial United Methodist Church, 202 East Main Street

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Ashland City

6/19/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Ashland City Church of Christ, 110 Cumberland Street

Chapmansboro

6/22/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Cheap Hill Church of Christ, 2834 Highway 12 North

Dickson County

Dickson

6/20/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Compassion Church, 3525 Hwy 70 West

6/22/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 500 Hwy 70 E

6/26/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Tennsco, 115 Tennsco Drive

6/27/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Montgomery County

Clarksville

6/19/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/20/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

6/21/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/23/2023: 8:30am – 2:30pm, Newton Military Family Resource Center, 426 College Street

6/24/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/26/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/28/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Greenbrier

6/26/2023: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Green Ridge Church of Christ, 2215 Highway 41S

How to Donate Blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.



Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your Impact ? Volunteer!?

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in, and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.?

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.?

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.