Clarksville currently has the Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee is now the third least expensive market in the nation for gas prices

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices are trending lower as over 968,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a road trip for the Independence Day holiday weekend. Over the last week, gas prices across the state fell four cents, on average.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.11 which is eight cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.41 less than one year ago.

“AAA is expecting that Tennesseans will travel in record numbers over the Independence Day holiday weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Increased gasoline demand has the potential to cause fluctuations in pump pricing heading into the holiday weekend, however, lower oil prices as of late have enabled gas prices to stay relatively steady over the last few weeks. Barring any major changes in the oil market, drivers should see Independence Day gas prices well below what they paid for last year’s holiday,” Cooper stated.

Visit the Tennessee AAA Newsroom to view the full 2023 Independence Day holiday travel forecast.

Tennessee gas prices averaged $4.42 per gallon on July 4th, 2022 – a record high for the holiday. Today’s state average of $3.11 is $1.31 less expensive than what driver’s were paying for last year’s holiday.

Quick Facts

33% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.87 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.47 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 3rd least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.16), Jackson ($3.16), Memphis ($3.13)

metro markets – Nashville ($3.16), Jackson ($3.16), Memphis ($3.13) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.04), Kingsport ($3.05), Clarksville ($3.05)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.114 $3.120 $3.159 $3.198 $4.521 Chattanooga $3.042 $3.059 $3.102 $3.168 $4.422 Knoxville $3.099 $3.099 $3.115 $3.199 $4.564 Memphis $3.136 $3.137 $3.158 $3.165 $4.568 Nashville $3.165 $3.171 $3.244 $3.263 $4.532 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the National AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.