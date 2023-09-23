Austin Peay State University’s Maggie Glass named ASUN Conference Golfer of the Week

Atlanta, GA – After shooting a career-best two-over 218 and leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team to its first team win of the season, Maggie Glass was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced Thursday.

Glass becomes the third Governor to receive this honor from the ASUN Conference, joining her former teammate Taylor Dedmen and current teammate Erica Scutt.

At the Hoover Invitational, Glass carded a two-over 74 in both the first and second rounds and was tied for fifth place after 36 holes. Glass closed the tournament by firing a career-low two-under 70 to finish tied for third place – the best finish of her collegiate career – with the lowest tournament score of her career. The Hoover Invitational also marked the first time in her career Glass has been Austin Peay State University’s top finisher.

A junior from McKenzie, Tennessee, Glass led the tournament in par-five scoring at eight-under par, and ranked second in the field with 12 birdies. Glass also was tied for 10th in par-three scoring at two-over par.

Glass also helped the Govs shoot 890 as a team, which is the seventh-best team 54-hole score in program history while winning the Hoover Invitational by a dozen strokes.

Glass and the rest of the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be back in action when they host the 23rd APSU Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at Clarksville Country Club.

