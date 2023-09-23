Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 23rd, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

There will be intersection improvements consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of SR 112 / SR 76 retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both directions. (MM 184-191)

Davidson County – I-24

On-call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, lane shifts will be on the I-24/Old Hickory Blvd, interchange to saw, repair and replace damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open at all times.

Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

9/27, from 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a nighttime single right lane closure in the WB direction for demarcation installation.

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (SR1) (LM 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (SR 24, Charlotte Pike) (LM 9.61)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lanes and ramp closures for striping operations will be alternating.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

9/24 – 9/27, from 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an AT&T duct bank.

9/24, from 6:00am – 8:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions to remove overhead utility lines.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) to set barrier rail will be alternated.

I-65 Bridge Repair at Rivergate

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

9/22 continuously until 9/25

From 8:00pm – 5:00am northbound and 6:00pm – 5:00am, southbound, there will be weekend lane closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

Davidson County – I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County – I-440

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (LM 5.2)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to begin foundation work.

9/24, 4:00am – 8:00am, there will be a double right lane closure and ramp closure on I-440 WB to Exit 5 to install the overhead sign structure.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County – I-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

LOOK AHEAD: 10/8, 5:00am – 8:00am, there will be lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-24 to reinstall Lane Control Gantry 1 at MM 54. Rolling roadblocks will extend on I-440 and I-40 as well.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Humphreys County / Hickman County

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, (excluding weekends) there will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for pavement markings. (MM 135 – 149)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

9/22 – 9/24, from 8:00pm – 5:00am, temporary exit closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 will tie the grade in from SR 52 to the new ramps. Only one direction of on/off ramps will be closed at a time.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County – I-65

Mill and Fill/ Infrared Pothole Repair as Needed

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Alternating Lane closure in both directions (MM95-97)

