NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Set for Launch on October 5th: Ready to Explore the Metal-Rich Asteroid

The spacecraft’s solar arrays are folded like an envelope into their stowed position. Xenon gas – fuel for the journey to the asteroid belt – is loaded. All four thrusters have passed their final tests.

Engineers have confirmed the massive high-gain antenna is set to transmit data. The software is tested and ready. The science instruments – a multispectral imager, magnetometer, and gamma-ray, and neutron spectrometer – that will investigate the asteroid Psyche are poised for action.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has few days to go before the opening of its launch period, which runs from Thursday, October 5th through Wednesday, October 25th. What the mission learns from the metal-rich asteroid may tell us more about how planets form.