Tennessee Titans head to Indianapolis to face the Colts, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

Sunday, October 8th, 2023 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans face their first AFC South test of the season this week, traveling to Indianapolis to meet the Colts. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium (capacity 63,000) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, October 8th.

The Titans hope to extend their current five-game winning streak against the Colts, which includes the second meeting of 2020 and sweeps in 2021 and 2022. The Colts lead the all-time series 35-22 (regular season and playoffs).

The two teams go into the week with identical 2-2 records. The other two AFC South teams—the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans—also have 2-2 marks, leaving the division in a four-way tie going into Week 5.

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, analyst Adam Archuleta and reporter Amanda Renner.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Cincinnati Bengals last week and used a balanced offensive attack and a swarming defense to earn a 27-3 victory.

The offense totaled 400 yards and controlled the ball for more than 34 minutes, while the defense allowed only 211 yards and kept the Bengals to a pair of third-down conversions on nine attempts (22.2 percent). Cincinnati scored the game’s first three points but were shut out for the rest of the afternoon.

Running back Derrick Henry led the team with 122 rushing yards, and in the process, he moved past Earl Campbell (8,574 rushing yards) for second place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list. Henry, who increased his career total to 8,620 rushing yards, trails only Eddie George (10,009) in team annals.

Against the Bengals, Henry also rushed for a 29-yard touchdown and completed a two-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Josh Whyle.



This week begins a seven-week stretch for the Tennessee Titans in which they will play a total of one game at Nissan Stadium. They play the Baltimore Ravens in London next week (October 15th) and then have a Week 7 bye.



After hosting the Atlanta Falcons on October 29th, they play three consecutive road contests—at the Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday, November 2nd), at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (November 12th) and at Jacksonville (November 19th)—before returning to Nissan Stadium after Thanksgiving to host the Carolina Panthers (November 26th).

About the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are four games into a new era for the franchise. During the 2023 offseason, they hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach after Steichen helped the Eagles to an NFC title and an appearance in Super Bowl LVII. With Steichen as coordinator, the Eagles ranked third in total offense and third in scoring offense in 2022.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts used the fourth overall pick on University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson has started three of the Colts’ first four games and passed for 479 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Additionally, he has rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns.

Last week, the Colts hosted the Los Angeles Rams and nearly completed an improbable comeback. They erased a 23-0 third-quarter deficit, only for the Rams to take the first possession of overtime and score the game-winning touchdown. Richardson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another score in the loss.