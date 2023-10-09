54.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 9, 2023
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball releases Home Game Schedule

Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball Home Game Tip off Times. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball announced its tipoff times for its 16 home games for its inaugural season in the F&M Bank Arena. 

The Austin Peay State University will begin their 2023-24 regular season with games against Trevecca on November 6th at 5:00pm, and Chattanooga starting on November 10th at 6:00pm.

The APSU Govs then return for a trio of home games against Murray State on December 9th at 4:00pm, on December 14th at 11:00am against Fisk, and on December 16th at 2:00pm against Bryan. 

Austin Peay State University will host its first-ever Christmas tournament as they play New Mexico State on December 20th at 1:00pm, and Stephen F. Austin on December 21st at 2:30pm. The regular season concludes with a game against Miami Ohio, on December 30th at 2:00pm. 

The Governors will host eight Atlantic Sun Conference games, which will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays. Thursday games begin at 6:00pm and Saturday games begin at 2:00pm, with the exception of the game against Florida Gulf Coast, beginning on January 27th at 2:00pm.

The complete APPSU women’s basketball schedule can be found linked below.

Women’s Basketball Schedule

Home Tipoff Times Breakdown

Morning Games (Before noon)

Fisk – Dec. 14

Afternoon Games (12:01pm-5:59pm)

Trevecca – Nov. 6
UT Chattanooga – Nov. 10
Murray State – Dec. 9
Bryan College – Dec. 16
New Mexico State – Dec. 20
Stephen F. Austin – Dec. 21
Miami Ohio – Dec. 30
Eastern Kentucky – Jan. 6
Lipscomb – Jan. 20
Jacksonville – Feb. 10
North Alabama – Feb. 24

Night Games (After 6:00pm)

Bellarmine – Jan. 4
Stetson – Jan. 25
Florida Gulf Coast – Jan. 27
Central Arkansas – Feb. 22

