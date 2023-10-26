Clarksville Police Department responds to Fatal Motorcycle Crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a fatal crash involving three vehicles, including a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 7:05pm on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and Whitfield Road.

The 101st Airborne Division Parkway is shut down in both directions, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased at the scene, and no other information is available for release at this time. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured in the crash.

FACT investigators are en route, and the roadway is expected to be shut down for quite a while.

There is no further information available at this time.