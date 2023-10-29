Tennessee Titans defeated Atlanta Falcons 24-10 in their last meeting

2019 Week 4: Titans 24, Falcons 10

Sunday, September 29th, 2019 | 1:00pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 4 of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Atlanta to take on the Falcons and won their fifth consecutive game over an NFC opponent. QB Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes en route to guiding the Titans to a 24-10 win.

The Titans got on the board first and never trailed throughout the day’s contest.

In the first quarter, Mariota connected with WR A.J. Brown for Brown’s first career touchdown and his first score of the day, as he raced into the end zone on a 55-yard pass for a 7-0 lead.

Atlanta responded on their following possession, as Falcons QB Matt Ryan strung together a six-play, 85-yard scoring drive. With a total of 33 yards contributed by Falcons TE Austin Hooper, Falcons RB Ito Smith was able to run in a one-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

However, the Tennessee Titans immediately responded on their next possession as Mariota constructed a 75-yard scoring drive that culminated in another passing score. Mariota again connected with Brown for an 11-yard touchdown reception as the Titans pulled ahead 14-7.

In the second quarter, Tennessee orchestrated two more scoring drives. First, kicker Cairo Santos converted a 45-yard field goal attempt to increase Tennessee’s lead to 17-7. Next, Mariota tossed his third touchdown pass of the day as he connected with WR Corey Davis for a 23-yard score and a 24-7 Titans lead.

The Atlanta Falcons opened up the second half with a 10-play scoring drive. With a 22-yard reception by Falcons RB Devonta Freeman and a 28-yard catch by Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu, Falcons K Matt Bryant converted a 42-yard field goal, 24-10.

Ultimately, the Titans’ defense limited Atlanta rushers to 58 rushing yards on 17 attempts and did not allow Ryan to throw a touchdown pass, breaking Ryan’s streak of 18 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass. Atlanta could not mount a comeback, as Tennessee preserved and sealed a 24-10 road victory.