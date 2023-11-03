Clarksville has the Second Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee falls to the 8th least expensive state gas price average in the Country

Nashville, TN – After declining for five consecutive weeks, the Tennessee state gas price average moved higher mid-week last week but fortunately moved lower again by the weekend. Today’s state gas price average is only a penny more expensive than last week’s.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.10 which is 22 cents less expensive than both one month and one year ago.

“We saw quite a bit of movement in pump pricing in some of our metro areas last week, which helped to push the state gas price average more expensive. From Monday to Wednesday last week, gas prices shot up five cents, on average, but by the weekend gas prices had dropped by another four cents,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“If oil prices continue to move less expensive, drivers can likely expect to see pump prices continue to decline over this week,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

37% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.82 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.52 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped by five cents since last week to $3.49. Despite slackening demand, the pace of falling gas prices is being held up by the cost of oil, which is hovering in the mid-$80s per barrel.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.94 to 8.86 million b/d last week. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly to 223.5 million bbl.

Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down. If oil prices continue to descend, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.



Today’s national average of $3.49 is 33 cents less than a month ago and 27 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.65 to settle at $85.29. The oil price rose last week due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate soon as Israel appears to be preparing for ground operations.

Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude supply increased by 1.4 million bbl to 421.1 million bbl.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.18), Jackson ($3.13), Morristown ($3.12)

Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.97), Clarksville ($3.05), Kingsport ($3.06)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.101 $3.109 $3.093 $3.321 $3.328 Chattanooga $2.970 $2.999 $2.950 $3.219 $3.296 Knoxville $3.077 $3.081 $3.114 $3.283 $3.333 Memphis $3.115 $3.119 $3.160 $3.393 $3.402 Nashville $3.183 $3.192 $3.114 $3.361 $3.343 Click here to view current gasoline price averages