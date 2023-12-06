Tennessee Titans travel to Miami Dolphins for Monday night showdown

Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3)

Monday, December 11th, 2023 | 8:15pm ET/7:15pm CT

Miami Gardens, FL | Hard Rock Stadium | TV: ESPN & WTVF-5

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (4-8) travel to South Florida this week for a Monday night showdown with the Miami Dolphins (9-3). Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium (capacity 64,992) is scheduled for 8:15pm ET/7:15pm CT on December 11th.

The two clubs have not met in a primetime game since the 2001 season opener on a Sunday night (September 9th), when the Dolphins visited Nissan Stadium and won by a final score of 31-23. The two prior Monday night games between the organizations took place in 1978 and 1979. The Oilers took both of those matchups.

This week’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN. In Nashville, fans also can watch on WTVF NewsChannel 5. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here. The broadcast team for Monday night includes play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, and reporter Laura Rutledge.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and analyst Brian Baldinger have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the division-rival Indianapolis Colts last week and lost in overtime by a final score of 31-28. They marched downfield for a go-ahead field goal in the extra period, but the Colts responded with a game-winning touchdown drive. It was the Titans’ first defeat of the season at Nissan Stadium.

Derrick Henry ran back for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. It was his second consecutive game with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Approaching Monday night, he ranks second in the NFL this season with 841 rushing yards and sixth in the league with eight rushing touchdowns.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis started his sixth consecutive game and completed 16 of 33 passes for 224 yards with one touchdown. It was his third consecutive game without throwing an interception. On the season, he is 107-of-185 passing for 1,266 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.



Levis’ touchdown pass against the Colts was a three-yarder to DeAndre Hopkins, who improved his season totals to 50 receptions for 774 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the team in all three categories. Last week he also became the fifth NFL player to record 900 receptions (903), 12,000 receiving yards (12,072) and 75 receiving touchdowns (76) within his first 11 seasons.



This week, he can record his 158th consecutive game with a reception, which would tie Marshall Faulk for the third-longest streak in NFL history to begin a career, trailing only Marvin Harrison (190) and Keyshawn Johnson (167).

About the Miami Dolphins

This week marks Miami’s first of three consecutive home games. Last week they traveled to Washington and defeated the Commanders 45-15. Tua Tagovailoa completed two touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill, and rookie running back De’Von Achane rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started 12 games this season. The fourth-year signal caller is third in the NFL in passing yards (3,457), third in passer rating (106.0) and tied for second in touchdown passes (24) in 2023.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is in his second campaign with the Dolphins. In 2022, the former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. His 2023 team is in command of the AFC East, three games ahead of the 6-6 Buffalo Bills, who are in second place. The Dolphins own the NFL’s top-ranked overall offense and the sixth-ranked overall defense.