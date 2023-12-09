58.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Clarksville Police Department announcement on Tornado that touched down

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR), and Montgomery County EMS are responding to numerous locations in the north Clarksville area due to the extensive damage from the Tornado that touched down at approximately 1:35pm.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell are asking citizens to stay home if possible and off the roadways, allowing emergency responders the room to operate.

Fort Campbell Boulevard is currently shut down at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway, and traffic is being diverted onto the 101st.

Originally, Pisgah Elementary School was going to be a shelter. However, the school does not have power, and the shelter will be at Northeast High School.

Updates will be sent when available.

