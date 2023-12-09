58.7 F
Tornado Watch issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County until this evening

Tornado Watch

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – At 3:00pm, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The watch is in effect until 7:00pm tonight.

A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for developing tornadoes in or close to the watch area.

Counties Affected

Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Wayne County, Williamson County, Wilson County,

