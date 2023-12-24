Marsha Blackburn Report: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

Washington, D.C. – There is nothing like a tender Tennessee Christmas! To each and every Tennessean, may you be blessed in this holiday season as we celebrate Christmas and the birth of our Savior.

And may the year ahead be full of health and happiness for you and your loved ones.

Weekly Roundup

At the beginning of this year, I was on the ground at the Del Rio Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, working with law enforcement, spending time with those victimized by the cartels, and seeing firsthand the raw truth of President Joe Biden’s border crisis. In the new year, I will continue to make it one of my top priorities to support victims of human trafficking, safeguard our national security, and secure the border.

It has become impossible to deny that our children are suffering at the hands of Big Tech, and we’ve made great progress this year to get the Kids Online Safety Act closer to passage. Another issue I know many of you are following is the issue of emerging AI and how it impacts our daily lives. As we work to keep up with changing technologies and ensure safety in online interactions, innovation and tech will remain a large part of my focus in 2024.

I’m often reminded of Ronald Reagan’s famous words that “freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” It is up to us to preserve it for our children and grandchildren. This holiday season, please join me in thanking our servicemen and women, who make countless sacrifices away from their families so that we may continue to enjoy freedom in the United States.

As I visited all 95 counties across the Volunteer State again this year, the conversations I had filled me with such hope for our future. From Memphis to Mountain City, Tennessee truly is America at its best, and it’s an honor each and every day to represent you in the U.S. Senate.

May God bless you in the year ahead

Marsha’s Kitchen

It wouldn’t be the holidays without sharing more of my recipes. Click on the photos below to learn how to make some Blackburn household favorites, which are sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your table, too!

