Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting The Right To Life

Washington, D.C. – This weekend, tens of thousands of Americans will come to our nation’s capital to defend, celebrate, and uphold the sanctity of life. In Washington, I will always support the innocent lives of unborn children.

This week, I introduced the Woman’s Right to Know Act, which would set reasonable medical requirements for physicians to protect both the life of the mother and her child before an abortion can be performed.

Weekly Rundown

Tennesseans and the American people do not want their tax dollars subsidizing Medicaid for illegal immigrants. The Joe Biden administration and the Left are doing everything in their power to incentivize illegal immigration and make illegal legal. I introduced legislation to ensure the long-term integrity of Medicaid by preventing liberal states like California from forcing American citizens in other states to subsidize state programs that expand Medicaid benefits to illegal immigrants.

As the CCP continues to bully Taiwan, it’s important we show our unwavering support for the Taiwanese people’s continued commitment to our shared values. Last week, I introduced a bipartisan resolution commending Taiwan for its commitment to democratic elections and institutions.

The recent release of documents by a federal judge exposing part of Jeffrey Epstein’s potential client list isn’t a celebrity issue. This is about modern day slavery. And shedding light on these crimes—including by Epstein and his associates—can help bring an end to this widespread, pervasive abuse. Read more here.

This week, I welcomed Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Memphis Mayor Paul Young, and Tennessee State Architect Ann McGauran to Washington. Enjoyed having productive conversations about encouraging development happening across our state.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI