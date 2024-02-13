Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces outpatient services for Presidents Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activity, Friday, February 16th, 2024, and the Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, February 19th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH emergency center, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7 on the federal holiday and DONSA.

February 16th, Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open and will operate on a normal schedule.

BACH Behavioral Health Services to include all supporting behavioral health services on post remain open, February 16th. The Women’s Health Clinic remains open for scheduled appointments. Physical therapy is open until noon for scheduled patients.

BACH audiology, the Warfighter Refractive Eye Clinic, Orthopedics, Urology, and surgeries remain open for scheduled patients. All other specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities and are closed for routine care.

Taylor Dental Clinic, which is located at 5580 Desert Storm Avenue & Air Assault Street, remains open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, call 270.798.6362.

Byrd, Screaming Eagle, and Town Center Pharmacies remain open normal operating hours on the DONSA. Soldiers who typically receive their prescriptions at LaPointe Pharmacy should use either BACH’s Main Pharmacy or the Town Center Pharmacy on the DONSA.

The Town Center Pharmacy opens normal Saturday business hours, 8:00am-4:00pm, February 18th.

February 19th, Federal Holiday for Presidents Day

BACH outpatient services. including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, lab, behavioral health, and Women’s Health Clinic are closed. BACH emergency center, inpatient services and supporting emergency and inpatient services remain open 24/7.

Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the emergency center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to labor and delivery.

All outpatient services will reopen at normal hours on Tuesday, February 20th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.