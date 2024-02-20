APSU Women’s Basketball: La’Nya Foster, Cur’Tiera Haywood receive ASUN Weekly Honors

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball’s La’Nya Foster earned her third Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week honors, and Cur’Tiera Haywood earned her first-career Newcomer of the Week honors, the league announced Monday.

Foster had 15 points in the Governors’ win at Lipscomb on Saturday and went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. She also had nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks.

This is the third Freshman of the Week honors for the Riverdale, Georgia native, which is the most in a single season in program history.

Haywood had 17 points in the win over the Bisons, going 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from the three-point line. The graduate transfer picked up five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

This is the first Newcomer of the Week honors for a Gov since Shamarre Hale went back-to-back, January 16th and January 23rd 2023.

Foster, Haywood, and the rest of the Govs are back in action against Central Arkansas in a Thursday 6:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.