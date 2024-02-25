61.3 F
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III makes statement on Coalition Strikes in Houthi-Controlled Areas of Yemen

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. (Lisa Ferdinando, DOD)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. (Lisa Ferdinando, DOD)

United States Department of Defense - DoDWashington, D.C. – The militaries of the United States and the United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Coalition forces targeted eight locations, which included Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter, to disrupt further and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their destabilizing and reckless attacks against U.S. and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea, the Bab AI-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways.

We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries.

