Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Educators Provide Simulation Training at Local School

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Education and Staff Development simulation specialists engage Northwest High School students March 20th-22nd, 2024, with simulation manakins as part of an initiative to help with their emergency medical responder training.

The students gained “hands-on” valuable experience while using tools from the Army’s training arsenal. The manakins perform several actions relevant to medical care. Different programmable options allow their eyes to move, variable breath sounds, multiple pulse points to feel, and much to the students’ surprise, the mannequins can talk.

“It solidifies my career choice. This is as close to real as we can get without having an actual patient, and that’s really cool,” says Maverick Sweet, a senior at Northwest High School in the Health Science Academy program. “The teachers here are amazing and give great clinical experiences.”

Levi Mueller, the 10th grade lead Health Science Academy teacher for Northwest High School, “We’re trying to renew the school’s partnership with Blanchfield to be here for major events throughout the year and at least once every nine weeks to give our Emergency Medical Responder students hands-on experience throughout the year.”

This week, the students are learning more about pediatric patients and using child-sized mannequins as part of their training. The EMR program allows students to earn their first credentials, such as their Emergency Medical Responders License. Juniors in the class have additional options to work towards a Certified Nursing Assistant or Medical Assistant licensing.

Much of previous years’ training was done in the theater of the mind. The options for patient feedback were limited, and the class had to work with the available equipment. The simulation mannequin allows the opportunity for students to complete patient assessments or provide interventions with something that gives feedback.

“The technology aspect of this training is a big draw for our student population,” says Mueller.

“I never thought of the Army having these types of training aids, but it makes sense because there are medics that need the experience and training for those real-life situations,” says Patience Rosario, also a senior in the program at NWHS.

According to Mueller, Northwest High School Health Sciences Department continues expanding their relationships with post-secondary clinical opportunities, the Montgomery County EMS, and Clarksville Fire Department to provide students with the best possible educational experience.

“Offering this educational opportunity to NWHS students and for them to witness BACH and other military training modalities was truly remarkable,” said Florencio Reyes, BACH Simulation Training Specialist. “There is no substitute for real-world experience, but this is about as realistic as it gets. We’re grateful we can share our knowledge and military training to allow these students to receive additional medical training.”