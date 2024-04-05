Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 5th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will make Intersection Improvements on SR 112/SR 76, including grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Temporary lane closures will occur daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from west of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-440

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane shifts at the I-440 EB ramp to Hillsboro and Hillsboro to I-440 EB ramp to saw damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: Alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N), and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for parapet and overhang demo on I65 interchange.

4/5 at 8:00pm continuously until 4/8 at 5:00am, there will be a full closure on I-40 Westbound at the flyover bridge from the downtown loop at MM 208/.02 Exit 208 for bridge repair. Traffic will be detoured via I440/Briley Parkway.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

4/4 and 4/5 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit and fiber optic cable and conduit installation throughout the project limits.

Daily (excluding weekend), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: Alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs and parapet/overhang demo on I40 interchange.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily 7:30am – 6:00pm there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County – SR 155

Milling and Paving

4/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Northbound lanes will be milled and paved at MM 9.9

