Nashville Sounds roll in the Fourth to beat St. Paul Saints, 8-1

Nashville, TN – In what some might call an early-season must-win game, the Nashville Sounds (4-5) struck with an eight-spot in the fourth inning on their way to an 8-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints (5-3) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. The win brings Nashville within a game of .500 after splitting the first six-game series of the season.

The bats came alive in a huge way as the Sounds batted around in the big inning. Chris Roller put the Sounds ahead with an RBI single to left field that scored Joey Wiemer. After three more runs scored on a Vinny Capra double, Chavez Young got in on the fun with a two RBI double that made it a 6-0 game.

Though the damage in the inning was already done, Wiemer did a little more with a monster two-run homer that completely left the ballpark. The 415-foot blast capped off Nashville’s first eight-run inning since August 10th, 2023 at Indianapolis.

The pitching staff entered as one of the best in the International League and continued to make their mark. Chad Patrick began the day with 3.0 scoreless innings in his Nashville debut, allowing just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Nick Bennett (1-0) kept St. Paul off the scoreboard with a couple more scoreless frames. The only run put up by St. Paul came on Will Holland’s inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning, as Darrell Thompson, Jared Koenig and Enoli Paredes combined for three more perfect final innings down the stretch.

All nine Nashville Sounds batters reached base in the contest, with eight having at least one hit. Wiemer, Capra, and Young came through with multiple hits and RBI, respectively.

Janson Junk (0-1, 12.27) will make his second start of the season on Tuesday night at Memphis. The Redbirds’ starter is to be announced. The first pitch in game one of the interstate rivalry is at 6:45pm at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Joey Wiemer launched his first homer of the season, a two-run blast to cap off an eight-run fourth inning. After getting off to a slow start, the powerful right-handed batter is 6-for-14 with four walks and three RBI in the last four games.

Including last Sunday’s 12-0 win at Toledo, the Sounds have outscored opponents 20-1 in series finales. They have a -7 run differential in all other games.

Nashville relievers are 4-1 with a 1.29 ERA (42.0 IP/6 ER), 0.93 WHIP and .145 opponent batting average through the first nine games. All three are the best marks among International League bullpens.

