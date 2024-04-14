Marsha Blackburn Report: Holding Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Accountable For Open Border

Washington, D.C. – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas does not believe in securing the border. And the Democrats won’t hold him accountable.

We have a constitutional duty to investigate the articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas. If given the opportunity, I will vote to convict him.

Watch my press conference here.

Weekly Rundown

The U.S.’s advancement of quantum technology is critical for our nation to compete on the global stage, as Communist China has made clear their goal to lead the world in this industry by 2049. I introduced the Defense Quantum Acceleration Act to supercharge the Department of Defense’s approach to quantum technology and advance U.S. national security, building on the work done at institutions like Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

If colleges and universities want access to federal funding, they need to abide by federal immigration law. I introduced the Enforcing Rule of Law on Campus Act to withhold federal funding from any college or university that employs illegal immigrants on campus.

The highlight of every week in Washington is getting the opportunity to connect with Tennesseans. I enjoyed welcoming Tennesseans to the Capitol at Tennessee Tuesday. I also spoke with East Tennesseans on a telephone town hall about the importance of border security.

My 95 County tour continued in West Tennessee. In Memphis I had the opportunity to visit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and tour their new ICU unit, MRI lab, and cardio lab. I met with leaders at the University of Memphis and learned about new developments in the areas of semiconductors and quantum computing. At ABB headquarters I toured their new innovation center and learned about their developments in Tennessee.

At McNairy Central High School, I met with 50 social studies students to discuss my role in the federal government and answer questions about current affairs. I had productive meetings in Chester County and discussed the legislation I’m working on to combat Biden’s border crisis.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

My meeting with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nashville was featured in the Church’s semiannual compilation of news. Watch the feature here.

While the Joe Biden administration pretends otherwise, this fact should come as no surprise: Border walls work. Border walls—from Ancient Athens to the Great Wall of China—have protected cities and nations for thousands of years. That’s why I have introduced the Creating Obstructions Necessary to Address Illegal and Nefarious Entry Rapidly (CONTAINER) Act to empower border states such as Texas to place temporary barriers on federal land to protect our communities, especially from criminal migrants. Read more here.