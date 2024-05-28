Chairman Mark Green, Homeland Security Committee Celebrate 100 Years of U.S. Border Patrol Service and Sacrifice

Washington, D.C. – Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green released the following statement to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Border Patrol, and honor the men and women, past and present, who have dedicated their lives to securing and defending America’s borders.

The Border Patrol’s primary mission is to “detect and prevent the illegal entry of aliens into the United States.” Chairman Green will introduce a resolution, joined by the other 17 Republican members of the Committee, in honor of the agency.

“This Committee is proud to reaffirm its unwavering support for the U.S. Border Patrol and the agents who work tirelessly day and night to secure our borders and protect the American people. Now more than ever, these dedicated public servants, as well as their families, are faced with overwhelming challenges caused by the Joe Biden administration’s historic border crisis and disregard of Border Patrol personnel. The stories these agents tell and the burden they have been forced to bear are unthinkable. Their courage and determination in the face of physical threats and the increasing mental and emotional costs deserve more than just our gratitude. That is why this Committee will continue our fight to give our men and women in green the support needed to accomplish their crucial mission in the field, secure our nation’s borders, and protect their fellow Americans.”

Cosponsors include: House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX), Vice Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS), Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-LA), Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Chairman Dan Bishop (R-NC), Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security Chairman Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX), Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Anthony D’Esposito, (R-NY), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), Rep. Mike Ezell (R-MS), Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL), Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL), Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK), and Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ).

Read the full resolution here.

Background

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Secure the Border Act of 2023 (H.R. 2) in May 2023. H.R. 2 includes provisions reported out of the House Committee on Homeland Security that support the mission of the Border Patrol, including:

Resuming border wall construction

Bolstering U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) staffing

Modernizing and enhancing technology

Addressing Border Patrol retention

In Fiscal Year 2023, CBP agents put their lives on the line to conduct more than 37,000 humanitarian rescue operations at the Southwest border. In FY23, Border Patrol agents seized roughly 2,800 pounds of fentanyl between official ports of entry, nearly tripling those from FY21.