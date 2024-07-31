Community Unites for Fun and Festivities at Lone Oak Picnic

Cunningham, TN – The 116th annual Lone Oak Picnic, held on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, was an overwhelming success. It united families, local politicians, and food aficionados for a day of entertainment, speeches, and delectable barbecue.

This cherished community event occurred at the Central Civitan Club’s building at 275 Highway 13, with plenty of free parking off Alonzo Place.

“The turnout was great. It was an election year, so we had a lot of politicians out here today, and many people come to listen to him,” said Central Civitan President Joe Mills.

“The weather was great. We always talk about it not being really hot or cold, so today was perfect. It was a little cloudy, with a slight breeze and no rain,” Mills commented.

The picnic showcased an impressive array of activities that delighted attendees of all ages. The Back Lot Pickers delivered lively musical performances, creating a festive ambiance. A classic car cruise-in displayed an assortment of vintage vehicles, while inflatables and rock painting activities captivated the children.

“We love coming out to the Lone Oak Picnic. We have all the kids out here with us. It’s always a good time seeing the cars, getting to see everybody, and then talking about what’s going on in the community,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden stated. We appreciate everyone coming out here. This part of the community is very involved, and they’re a tight-knit group. I always love seeing them.”

Adding to the excitement, a silent auction allowed attendees to win unique items. The proceeds were directed towards a fundraiser for an inclusive playground at Montgomery Central Elementary School.

“The Lone Oak Picnic is wonderful. This group does so much for our community. I am so grateful to be here and to be supporting this picnic. I always tell this story. My son came here first when I first retired. He came home and told the story of the picnic, and I’ve been trying to come ever since,” said Karen Reynolds, candidate for District 22 State Senate.

Montgomery County has the lowest voter turnout in a state that has the lowest voter turnout in the nation. That’s one of the lowest voter turnouts. We’re currently less than 5% voter turnout right now in Montgomery County at early voting. Go vote. Your voice matters,” Reynolds stated.

The highlight of the Lone Oak Picnic was, as always, the delectable food. Guests savored the renowned pork and chicken barbecue, meticulously slow-cooked to perfection by Central Civitan members. The feast included three whole hogs and 25 shoulders, complemented by 250 halves of chicken. Other culinary delights included hot dogs, ice cream, chips, and refreshing beverages, ensuring there was something to please everyone.

“The Lone Oak Picnic is a great event. I come here every year, whether it’s election time or not. It’s just great to see everybody, see all the friends, and everything going on here,” stated Jeff Burkhart, State House District 75. “There are always a lot of people at this event. On an election year, there are definitely a lot of people out here.”

Admission to the picnic was free, making it an accessible and enjoyable outing for everyone in the community. In addition to the fun and food, the event provided a platform for local political figures to engage with residents, fostering a sense of community involvement and civic participation.

“The Lone Oak Picnic is a great way for people to come together, learn about the candidates, have a good barbecue, hear some good music, and see some good cars. The weather has held out and has been very nice. It’s nice with a cool breeze,” Aron Maberry, candidate for State Representative for District 68, said. “The turnout has been turnout, people coming together. I love how people want to be out here, get engaged with the candidates, and have a community.”

Organized by the Central Civitan Club, the Lone Oak Picnic is made possible through the generous support of local businesses and individuals. Their contributions help sustain this cherished tradition, which has been a source of joy and unity for the Cunningham community. The Civitan Club took over hosting the picnic in 1975.

“I love the Lone Oak Picnic. These guys spend all night out here cooking chicken and barbecue, and people get to come here and enjoy a little camaraderie and fellowship. It’s a great event,” stated Joe Smith, State Representative District 68 candidate. “It’s a great turnout as well. I figure maybe 300 people or more were in and out today. Yes, it’s been a great turnout.”

“The old classic cars down here are fantastic. Everybody gets to come out and check them out. All the kids I know really enjoy it. Some of them even let you sit in the car and take a picture,” Smith stated. “I want to say thank you to everyone for coming out and listening to all of the people running for office. I appreciate them coming out here and actually hearing everybody’s view on the topics.”

This year’s picnic was an incredible fun, food, and community spirit day. The event entertained and reinforced the community’s bonds, highlighting the enduring appeal of this century-old tradition.

“I just want to really thank everybody for coming out. I would especially like to thank our sponsors for making this happen. We use a lot of our funds for disabled kids and burnouts. Our pet project this year is the playground at Montgomery Central Elementary School,” Mills stated. We really appreciate everybody coming out.”

Join us at the Lone Oak Picnic next year and be part of a celebration that continues to bring people together year after year!

Picnic Dedications

Charles David Morgan

Central Civitan Member 1992-Present

Club President 1995-96, 2005-06, 2017-08

“The Civitan Creed was the strongest reason for me to join Central Civitan,” states David. “He encourages people to get involved in their community by joining a church and a civic organization. David says, “Central Civitan has helped me develop friendships across the country.”

Some of his best memories are of ringing the Salvation Army bell in front of Hilltop Supermarket, giving him the chance to see friends as they shopped. He also fondly remembers sitting around the fire pits, talking to fellow members while cooking for the club’s fundraising events.

Elliott “Wayne” Hall

September 19th,1933 – August 20th, 2022

We have greatly benefited from Wayne Hall’s friendly, fair business practices. He owned Hilltop Supermarket for 43 years. Wayne served his community by allowing organizations to fundraise at his business site. That was evident whenever Central Civitan ran the Salvation Army bell during Christmas time. Wayne also helped many students get their first work experience at this store.

Photo Gallery

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.