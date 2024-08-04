Fort Campbell’s Medical Service Corps Focus on Bridging Career Management and Consultant Expertise

Fort Campbell, KY – Over 30 Medical Service Corps officers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, discussed current events, career management best practices, and recent changes across the Medical Service Corps specialties July 25 at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH).

These officers make up the Fort Campbell Silver Caduceus Society, which supports multiple Army Medical Service Corps occupational specialties. They provide medical administration, resource management, emergency management, logistical, and other field expertise to support today’s military modernization.

“The event aimed to bridge the gap between MSC officers and their consultants,” said Lt. Col. Wendy Price, the Deputy Commander for Administration at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, “fostering a deeper understanding of how to leverage consultant expertise in career management.”

The MSC consists of four multi-functional areas comprised of 23 areas of concentration and four Additional Skill Identifiers. MSC Officers serve within the areas of administrative health services, medical allied sciences, preventive medicine sciences, behavioral health sciences, pharmacy, optometry, podiatry, aeromedical evacuation, and health services maintenance technicians (e.g., warrant officers).

During the panel and discussion session, Fort Campbell MSC officers heard from the Army’s Medical Logistics Consultant, Col. Jason Hughes, who shared the importance of optimizing the medical supply chain and promoting innovation to support the Joint Force. They also heard from Health Services Consultant, Col. Clint Cobb, who emphasized the importance of readiness, continuous transformation, and strengthening the profession through targeted mentorship and leadership development.

Col. Caryn Vernon and Col. James McWherter also participated in the panel, providing insights to Fort Campbell Medical Service Corps officers on medical administration career paths, medical operations and planning career paths, and opportunities for post-graduate education. All the panel members emphasized the importance of career coaches and mentors to an Army officer’s career.

“It provided a platform for open dialogue, allowing officers to ask pertinent questions and engage in meaningful discussions about their career paths and professional development,” said Price. “Additionally, it provided an excellent opportunity for MSC officers to gain insights into the current state of their MSC area of concentration.”

Price also mentioned that the Medical Service Corps officers attending this session gained an understanding of how they can work with their medical specialty consultants and utilize their expertise for career growth as they balance operational and generation force assignments and leverage virtual tools for better communication.