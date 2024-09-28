Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins Renew Historic Rivalry After Thrilling Comeback Victory in 2023

Nashville, TN – This week, the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins will renew a rivalry that began in 1966 when the Dolphins entered the American Football League. The Titans are 19-21 all-time against Miami, including a playoff victory in 1978.

Nine of the last 12 Titans-Dolphins meetings in the regular season have been played at Hard Rock Stadium, most recently on Monday night, December 11th, 2023. By scoring 15 points in a span of 51 seconds in the fourth quarter, the Titans came back from a 14-point deficit and won by a final score of 28-27.

It was the first time in franchise history that the Titans won in regulation after trailing by 14 or more points with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and the Titans became the first team to accomplish the feat since 1976 (Oakland vs. Pittsburgh on September 12th, 1976). Will Levis became the NFL’s first rookie quarterback in the history of Monday Night Football to record a 300-yard passing game (327).

Prior to the 2023 meeting, the last time the teams met in South Florida ended as the longest game in NFL history. On September 9th, 2018, two lightning delays turned the season opener at Hard Rock Stadium into a 7-hour, 8-minute affair that Miami, led by then-Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, ultimately won 27-20.

It was not the first Titans-Dolphins game significantly impacted by a weather event. On September 11th, 2004, another season opener between the clubs was played in South Florida on Saturday, a day early due to the approaching Hurricane Ivan. The Titans won by a final score of 17-7.

The last time Nissan Stadium hosted the Titans and Dolphins was January 2nd, 2022. Using 132 rushing yards and a touchdown by running back D’Onta Foreman, the Titans never trailed in the contest and won by a final score of 34-3. The victory secured the Titans’ second consecutive AFC South title.

The Dolphins began play in 1966 as the AFL’s first expansion franchise. Playing the Dolphins twice a year from 1966-69, the Oilers won five of eight games before 1970, when the Oilers moved to the newly-formed AFC Central Division and the Dolphins began play in the AFC East.

The teams have met in the postseason just once. In 1978, the Oilers defeated the Dolphins 17-9 at the Orange Bowl for Houston’s first playoff win since 1961. The Oilers continued their postseason play on the road, winning at New England before falling to Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game.



Earlier in the 1978 season, the Oilers and the Dolphins were featured in a memorable Monday Night game, a 35-30 Oilers win that included four rushing touchdowns by Earl Campbell.

Most Recent Games

2016 Week 5 • Oct. 9, 2016 • TITANS 30 at Dolphins 17

The Tennessee Titans rush for 235 yards on 41 carries, including 121 rushing yards from DeMarco Murray and 60 from Marcus Mariota. Mariota passes for three touchdowns and rushes for another score. The Titans sack Ryan Tannehill six times—two each for Derrick Morgan, Brian Orakpo and Jurrell Casey.

Jason McCourty and Daimion Stafford record interceptions, while the Titans do not turn the ball over. The Dolphins score on a 74-yard punt return by Jakeem Grant. The Titans record a time of possession of 36:44

2017 Week 5 • Oct. 8, 2017 • Titans 10 at DOLPHINS 16

Matt Cassel starts for an injured Marcus Mariota (hamstring) and throws a touchdown pass to tight end Phillip Supernaw. The Miami Dolphins defense records six sacks. Each team commits two turnovers.

Jay Cutler completes a game-winning, six-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jarvis Landry in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins also score on a 38-yard fumble recovery by safety Reshad Jones.

2018 Week 1 • Sept. 9, 2018 • Titans 20 at DOLPHINS 27

With two delays during the game due to lightning, the 7-hour, 8-minute contest is the longest in NFL history. Miami’s Ryan Tannehill completes two touchdown passes to Kenny Stills, including a 75-yarder.

Each team has a kickoff return touchdown in the fourth quarter, including Darius Jennings (94 yards) for the Titans. The Titans lose Marcus Mariota, Taylor Lewan and Delanie Walker with injuries. Reshad Jones notches two of the Dolphins’ three interceptions.

2021 Week 17 • Jan. 2, 2022 • Dolphins 3 at TITANS 34

The Tennessee Titans never trail and limit the Miami Dolphins to a field goal in the second quarter, clinching the AFC South title on a 36-degree, rainy afternoon at Nissan Stadium. The Titans defense forces two turnovers, registers four sacks and never allows the Dolphins inside the red zone.

D’Onta Foreman rushes for a career-high 132 yards on 26 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown, as the Titans total 198 rushing yards. Ryan Tannehill passes for 120 yards, including touchdown connections with tight ends Geoff Swaim and Anthony Firkser. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 18-of-38 passing for 205 yards with an interception.

2023 Week 14 • Dec. 11, 2023 • TITANS 28 at Dolphins 27

The Tennessee Titans erase a 14-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to win on Monday Night Football. Will Levis directs the comeback and passes for 327 yards and a touchdown after being victimized by Miami’s Zach Sieler for a pick-six early in the first quarter.

Derrick Henry is limited to 34 rushing yards but rushes for two touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins leads the Titans with 124 yards on seven catches, including a touchdown. The Dolphins break a 13-13 tie in the fourth quarter by scoring consecutive touchdowns after Tennessee fumbles. Levis then directs two consecutive touchdown drives, and the Titans defense caps the win with Harold Landry III’s third sack of Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter.