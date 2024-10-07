Clarksville Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Trenton Road, Roadway Shutdown

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Trenton Road near Cyprus Court. The crash occurred at approximately 9:42pm and Trenton Road is currently shut down between Cyrpus Court and Leslie Wood Drive.

The driver of the vehicle is being flown to Nashville by Life Flight Helicopter, and his status is unknown at this time. Fatal Crash Investigators are en route to the scene, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.