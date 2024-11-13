U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn, Jacky Rosen Introduce “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act”

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) introduced the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act to prevent any migrant tied to Hamas from entering the country:

“Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has released nearly 100 dangerous individuals on the terrorist watchlist into the country, as well as illegal immigrants from U.S. adversaries like Iran,” said Senator Blackburn. “This common-sense, bipartisan bill would ensure that no migrant tied to Hamas and the horrific terrorist attack on October 7th is allowed to enter our country or receive immigration benefits on the taxpayer dime.”

“No one who participated in Hamas’s brutal October 7th terrorist attack should be allowed to enter the United States,” said Senator Rosen. “That’s why I’m helping introduce bipartisan legislation to prohibit Hamas terrorists from being eligible to receive immigration benefits. I’ll always work across the aisle to keep our nation safe.”

No Immigration Benefits For Hamas Terrorists Act

The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act would be a tremendous step forward in preventing Hamas sympathizers from entering our country. Specifically, the bill would:

Prohibit any migrant who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated in any way the attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023, from being admitted to the United States; and



Prohibit any such individual from being eligible for any immigration benefits.



Representative Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) introduced this bill last year in the House of Representatives, which passed by a vote of 422-2.

Click here for bill text.