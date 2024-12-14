Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Heads West for Showdown with California Golden Bears

Austin Peay (3-5) at California (10-1)

Sunday, December 15th, 2024 | 4:00pm CT

Berkeley, CA | Haas Pavilion | TV: ACCNX | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team sets off to the Golden State for a Sunday 4:00pm CT game against the California Golden Bears at the Haas Pavilion.

Austin Peay (3-5) enters Sunday’s contest after a loss to Murray State on December 7th. Anovia Sheals had a career-high 21 points in the loss, and La’Nya Foster grabbed a career-high ten rebounds.

California most recently defeated Stanford 83-63 at the Haas Pavilion on December 13th. Marta Suarez, Lulu Twidale, and Yunnan Krimili each had 20 or more points, and Suarez and Twidale had seven rebounds.

The 2024-25 season is the Golden Bear’s first as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last season, they were 19-15 overall and 7-11 in conference play.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the first being a 67-58 Golden Bear win at the Winfield Dunn Center on November 13th, 2015.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ACCNX

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster is first in the ASUN with 14 blocks and 1.75 blocks per game. Her 7.3 rebounds per game rank fourth.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 56.4 field-goal percentage.

Anovia Sheals ranks seventh in the conference with a 75.0 free-throw percentage.

Wyatt paces Austin Peay State University with 12.4 points per game and her 56.4 field-goal percentage.

Foster leads with 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game.

Briana Rivera ranks first on the team with 11 three-pointers and an average of 1.4 per game.

Abby Cater’s 1.5 steals per game lead the team.

Brittany Young is in her fourth season with the Governors.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of APSU’s returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

About the California Golden Bears



Head Coach: Charmin Smith is in her sixth season at the helm of California women’s basketball. She is 66-81 in her career.

2024-25 Record: 10-1

2023-24 Record: 19-15, 7-1 PAC 12

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will head to High Point, North Carolina, for a December 15th 1:00pm game against the High Point Panthers.