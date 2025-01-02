Clarksville Running Club Hosts Successful “Pass the Turkey” Run

Clarksville, TN – Tracee Pugh, President of Clarksville Running Club released the turkey (actually, a CRC Member dressed like a turkey) and announced the start of this year’s Pass the Turkey 5K to a field of more than 150 runners, early on Thanksgiving morning.

The annual event, held for many years at Governor’s Square Mall, raises money for Loaves & Fishes and Manna Cafe. “Everything we bring in goes to them,” Pugh said. “We have a great turnout every year, which is amazing for a holiday morning. We started selling turkey hats last year and they loved them, so we brought them back again, and they sold out again this year.”

CRC does other charitable events throughout the year, in addition to their regular group runs which take place Sunday mornings, each week. They also give scholarships to high school athletes in the area. The club has about 85 members, and club members volunteer each year to host Pass the Turkey.

The run is not official. The cost to enter is only $5.00 for runners over the age of 12. This year’s field had 161 runners. They don’t really time the runners and the distance is a bit ambiguous, but on Thanksgiving Day it’s about passing the turkey, in more ways than one.

Photo Gallery