Seasonal Fun Across Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville has been buzzing with festive activities, showcasing community spirit and holiday cheer. The 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar drew large crowds with over 60 vendors offering unique gifts, continuing its mission to highlight local businesses.

At McGregor Park, Christmas on the Cumberland dazzled with 1,000,000 lights, a vibrant German Christmas Market, cultural holiday displays, and Clarksville’s first-ever drone show, thrilling audiences with its innovative spectacle.

Meanwhile, Turkeys for Troops honored military families at Fort Campbell, distributing 1,500 turkeys with the support of local businesses and volunteers, strengthening the bond between the military and the community.

Other events brought holiday joy and goodwill. The annual Pass the Turkey 5K gathered over 150 runners to support local charities Loaves & Fishes and Manna Café. Participants enjoyed the lighthearted atmosphere, complete with turkey hats and the presence of a “running turkey.”

Small Business Saturday encouraged residents to explore downtown retailers through a creative “Shop the Block Bingo” game, driving support for locally owned shops and fostering a sense of unity among business owners.

Rounding out the festivities, the 65th Annual Lighted Clarksville Christmas Parade delighted attendees with its dazzling floats, marching bands, and Santa’s grand appearance. Preceded by Spiritfest, a downtown tradition featuring live music, crafts, and a nativity scene, the parade celebrated the theme “Christmas Around the World.” Montgomery County Mayor Pro Tem John Gannon lit the official Christmas tree, setting the tone for a season filled with joy and togetherness in Clarksville.

Turkeys for Troops

Fort Campbell, KY – 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell Commanding General, MG Brett Sylvia was on hand for this year’s Turkeys for Troops.

He expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in this popular holiday tradition, which, this year, provided 1,500 turkeys to Veterans and military families.

Pass The Turkey

Clarksville, TN – Tracee Pugh, President of Clarksville Running Club released the turkey (actually, a CRC Member dressed like a turkey) and announced the start of this year’s Pass the Turkey 5K to a field of more than 150 runners, early on Thanksgiving morning.

The annual event, held for many years at Governor’s Square Mall, raises money for Loaves & Fishes and Manna Cafe.

Christmas on the Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – “Christmas on the Cumberland this year was bigger than it has been in a long time,” City of Clarksville’s Amanda Pitt said. “We had approximately 6,000 people in McGregor Park, more people in the Two Rivers parking lot, and all along Riverside Drive. Some missed the opening ceremony but wanted to see the drone show.”

Last year, organizers introduced a German Christmas Market to take place prior to the lighting of 1,000,000 Christmas lights along Riverside Drive. This year they expanded on that idea.

Small Business Saturday

Clarksville, TN – More than two dozen downtown businesses joined forces for this year’s Small Business Saturday, participating in Shop the Block Bingo, a game that gave shoppers the opportunity to win prizes just by visiting and shopping at some of Clarksville’s locally owned retailers.

4th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Clarksville, TN – Big crowds once again at the 4th Annual Holiday Market, which started back in 2020 as a Small Business Saturday initiative.

“The goal was to highlight smaller local businesses and to promote shopping small and supporting local,” Tiffany Perkins said. “After realizing that the weekend after Thanksgiving was overload for shoppers, we thought it would be more beneficial for all if we shifted the event to a different day, still maintaining our focus.”

Clarksville Christmas Parade

Clarksville, TN – This year, Downtown Clarksville was the site of the 65th Annual Lighted Clarksville Christmas Parade, an always highly-anticipated spectacle featuring everything from marching bands to riders on horseback, from tricked-out Jeeps covered in garland to Lamborghinis wrapped in Christmas lights, a few folks dressed up like Grinch, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on a firetruck.

Warm Souls

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds of volunteers welcomed nearly 1,000 guests to this year’s Warm Souls, an annual Christmas-themed event that has blessed this community for 17 years with gifts, clothing, a traditional Christmas dinner, and more.

Each year, Jon Vaughn and the Radical Mission team work for months to bring this always-anticipated event to life.

