Packing it Up – Is it Right For You (Part 1)

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – It may be your fantasy to pick up and move to a new place, to experience a new culture, get in touch with your ancestral roots or find a culture with matching values. But what it does it take and where should you go to have your move embraced with open arms? There are many considerations to make an international move, including possible financial and social barriers, as well as international bureaucracy.

But would you believe there are destinations that may offer your financial incentives to relocate there? There are countries experiencing declining populations and shortages of skilled labor that may have you in mind. These incentives can include living expenses, funds for education, and even grants for business start-ups. There are no common rules among countries but all require residency for some period of time.

Although these incentives may be enticing, it is important to look at other aspects of living in a new country, including visa requirements, healthcare, language barriers and whether the possibility of digital nomadism exists, or remote work visas can be obtained. Today there are 18.1 million Americans who work remotely. A number that has doubled since 2019. Several countries have relaxed residence permit rules, or even digital visa requirements, which are a perfect fit for self-employed individuals and remote job seekers. These include Germany, Portugal, Croatia, Iceland, Greece, Malta, Estonia, Romania, Spain, Montenegro, and Italy.

Once such-country, Chile, even has program Start-Up Chile offering monetary grants for start- up development. The Tuscany region of Italy has renovation funds for those who are willing to move to one of 76 mountain towns and purchase a residence. The areas of Calabria and Sardinia have like-type programs. Greece, through its Greek Orthodox church, has monthly stipends for young families to move to the island of Antikythera. Our Living Islands is a policy Ireland has adopted to provide moving incentives to move to one of 30 coastal towns requiring a purchase of a rundown property built before 1993.

But what if your income-producing years are over and you just want to retire elsewhere? Not everyone wants to settle down with the golf carts and condos in warm areas but want instead to embark on a new adventure. There are perfect areas for you as well.

Cook Islands in the South Pacific with its plentiful lagoons and uncrowded beaches, along with a political tie to New Zealand offers an unspoiled Polynesian lifestyle.

Costa Rica with its slogan of Pura Vida or “Simple Life” has long been known as the place for happy Canadian and US expats. Its endless beaches and cloud forests offer reasonable real estate along its coastal and mountain towns.

Greece with its ancient ruins and turquoise waters of the Aegean and Ionian seas are popular for those looking for affordability, friendly culture and excellent climate.

If Asia is alluring, Malaysia, with its British colonial roots and English speakers is an area with many small towns inductive to slow living and close proximity to Thailand, and Indonesia.

Malta, another English speaking Mediterranean island has been popular for British and European retirees since the 1960’s.

New Zealand, although more expensive than other areas is popular due to its southern hemisphere locale (opposite seasons to the US and Europe) allowing for those in search of the endless summer. Natural beauty is bountiful with mountains and beaches in close proximity.

Portugal, with its safe cities, affordability and abundant golf courses, makes it attractive for the newly retired.

Find out in our next issue called Packing Up (Part 2) about Visa considerations, dual citizenship and all other considerations for making your move abroad.