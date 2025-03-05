With Their Radical Agenda, Democrats Are Turning Their Back on Women

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Last November, the American people returned President Donald J. Trump to the Oval Office with a mandate to restore common sense in government—especially on the issue of protecting women and girls.

After four years in which President Joe Biden waged a war on women’s sports, the message from voters was clear: No more biological men competing in women’s athletics; No more stolen records and medals; And no more humiliation, harm, and invasions of privacy for our nation’s incredible female athletes.

While President Trump and congressional Republicans are working to carry out this mandate and protect women, Democrats are trying their best to stop us.

On Tuesday, I went down to the Senate floor to call for the passage of my resolution that would establish October 10—XX, like the female sex chromosome—as American Girls in Sports Day. In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of millions of female athletes in Tennessee and across the country, this resolution calls on sports-governing bodies to protect women and girls in sports.

This resolution should have the support of every single senator, regardless of party affiliation. Yet, instead of standing up for our nation’s female athletes, Democrats—led by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy—used a procedural motion to block my resolution. The move came just one day after Democrats voted unanimously against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, legislation that would prohibit biological men from competing in women’s sports.

In many ways, Democrats are showing once again that they care more about promoting their radical, far-left gender ideology than protecting women. Fortunately, however, President Trump and Republicans are pushing ahead with a strong agenda to restore fairness, safety, and equal opportunity in women’s athletics.

On Inauguration Day, the President issued an executive order that affirms the federal government’s position that there are only two sexes: male and female. In effect, this order ensures that government policy aligns with biological reality—not gender ideology.

Last month, I also had the honor of joining brave female athletes like Tennessee’s Riley Gaines at the White House as President Trump signed an executive order that bans biological males from competing in women’s sports. The terms of the order are simple: If you allow men to compete in women’s athletics, you will lose federal funding.

To no one’s surprise, the order is getting results.

Right after President Trump signed the executive order, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which oversees more than 530,000 student athletes, announced that it would comply with the order. For more than a decade, the nation’s largest athletic association allowed men to compete in women’s events, depriving countless female athletes of their hard-earned accomplishments. It will be a top priority of mine to ensure that this injustice never happens again and that the NCAA fully adheres to the President’s executive order.

While the vast majority of states are complying, blue states like California and Maine are vowing to fight President Trump over the order, risking millions in crucial federal funding for schools so that biological men in their states can continue to compete in women’s athletics.

The American people know this is wrong—and so do the more than three million female high school and college athletes who should have every opportunity to succeed. That’s why I will not stop fighting to ensure that every single one of them has the safety and accomplishments that they deserve.