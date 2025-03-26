Clarksville Gas and Water Water Department plans sewer main maintenance work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) contractor, M&M Pipe Services, began a week-long sewer main maintenance project on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025, on Kimbrough Road and will be working in various locations in Clarksville.

The work will take place on weekdays from 7:00am until approximately 5:00pm on the following streets and roads.

The affected roads are Kimbrough Road, Landon Road, Gary Hills Drive, Tanglewood Drive, Monroe Street, Swift Drive, Barker Street, Peachers Mill Road, Fort Campbell Boulevard, Pine Mountain Road, Shiloh Road, and Madison Terrace.

The sewer main maintenance contract work is anticipated to be finished by Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com