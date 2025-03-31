45.7 F
Intense Flood Watch Issued for Clarksville: Multiple Rounds of Storms Expected to Bring Significant Flooding

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – A Flood Watch has been issued for Clarksville and surrounding areas from Wednesday, April 2nd at 7:00pm CT through Sunday, April 6th at 7:00am CT, as the region braces for a prolonged and potentially dangerous period of heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across Middle Tennessee during this time. With soil already saturated from recent rain, the risk of flash flooding and river flooding is high, especially in northwest Middle Tennessee, which is expected to see the heaviest rainfall.

Forecasters say several inches of rain could fall over the course of the next few days, creating a multi-day flooding event. Rising water levels in rivers, creeks, and streams are expected, with some waterways possibly overflowing their banks. Low-lying and flood-prone areas will be particularly vulnerable.

Emergency officials urge residents to take this alert seriously and begin preparing now.

“Confidence is increasing in the potential for widespread flooding, including significant impacts in hard-hit areas,” meteorologists said. “People in flood-prone zones should stay alert, have an evacuation plan, and be ready to act quickly if conditions worsen.”

The public is advised to monitor local weather updates and be prepared to respond to Flood Warnings if issued. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown — never attempt to cross flooded roadways.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online, official Clarksville emergency channels, weather apps, or NOAA Weather Radio for the latest developments.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, and Wayne County.

