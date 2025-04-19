Clarksville Police Respond to Serious Crash on Ashland City Road Near Appleton’s Harley-Davidson

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 11:09am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass), near Appleton’s Harley-Davidson.

The southbound lanes of 41A are currently shut down due to the crash. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

The condition of the motorcyclist is currently unknown. CPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have been notified and are en route to process the scene.

No additional information is available for release at this time.