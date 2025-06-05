73.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 5, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Detectives Credit Community Tips for Break in Sam’s Club Shoplifting...
News

Clarksville Police Detectives Credit Community Tips for Break in Sam’s Club Shoplifting Case

News Staff
By News Staff
Tiffany Harris
Tiffany Harris

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Thanks to tips received from the community, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives have identified and arrested one of the suspects involved in a felony shoplifting incident that occurred on May 15th, 2025, at Sam’s Club, located at 3315 Guthrie Highway in Clarksville, Tennessee.

42-year-old Terrance Johnson of Hopkinsville, KY was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail yesterday afternoon in connection with the theft. Detectives have also charged 38-year-old Tiffany Harris, also of Hopkinsville, with theft. At this time, her warrant has not been served.

Terrance Johnson
Terrance Johnson

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Harris is urged to call 911 immediately.

Surveillance footage captured images of the suspects stealing approximately $1,600 worth of merchandise. The individuals left the scene in what appears to be a white ~2020 Nissan Armada or Infiniti equivalent, possibly bearing Kentucky tags.

If you recognize the individuals or have any information related to this incident, please get in touch with CPD Detective Baker at 931.648.0656, ext. 5163.

Previous article
101st Airborne Division Screaming Eagles Honor the Legacy of D-Day Heroes at 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony in Normandy
Next article
Gas Prices Hold Steady as Summer Travel Begins
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information