Clarksville Police Department Shares Halloween Safety Tips for Families

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to remind everyone to take extra precautions and safety measures this Halloween season. With numerous Fall Festivals and Halloween parties taking place throughout the city, children will be out and about enjoying the festivities.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure that young children are accompanied by a responsible adult or an older, capable trick-or-treater. Costumes, wagons, and strollers should include reflective materials, and children are encouraged to carry flashlights or glow sticks to improve visibility. (Bonus: glow sticks make any costume look just a little cooler.)

Motorists are urged to slow down, remain alert, and exercise patience—especially in residential neighborhoods. Children can become caught up in the excitement and may dart across streets unexpectedly.

Other important safety reminders include:

Trick-or-treat in groups and avoid going alone.

Never enter a stranger’s home, no matter how impressive their decorations—or their candy selection—may be.

Refrain from eating candy until a responsible adult has inspected it to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with.

Stay aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, report it by calling 911.

Clarksville Police Department officers will increase patrols in neighborhoods during trick-or-treating hours (generally 6:00pm to 9:00pm) to help ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for everyone.

The Clarksville Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy Halloween filled with more treats than tricks. Halloween should be a fun, family-friendly night. A few extra precautions go a long way toward keeping it that way.