City of Clarksville Announces Spring Creek Parkway Phase 2 Moves Forward with Significant Construction Milestones

Clarksville, TN – Significant construction progress continues on the City of Clarksville’s Spring Creek Parkway, Phase 2, Mayor Joe Pitts and the Clarksville Street Department announced.

“We are delighted to report that major construction headway is being made on an entirely new street in the City of Clarksville, that will be a game-changer in our efforts to substantially reduce traffic congestion along the key State of Tennessee highways of Trenton Road and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard,” Mayor Pitts said.

“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our Street Department under the leadership of David Smith, Director, for continuing to aggressively move this vital road project from conception to reality. I believe all Clarksvillians will be pleased with the end result,” he said.

This second phase of the street construction project includes work on the “Elester Garner Chapter of the Triple Nickel Bridge” spanning Spring Creek, and named in honor of the nation’s first, all-black U.S. Army parachute infantry test platoon, company, and battalion.

“The bridge work is well under way, and the preponderance of the mass grading for phase two of Spring Creek Parkway is already complete,” said David Smith, Street Department Director.

A recent, key milestone in the bridge construction is the completion of sewer line relocation work for the installation of the third bridge pier. Work can begin on the concrete footing for the bridge columns.

Phase 2 of Spring Creek Parkway – about 4,500 feet in length and valued at $28 million, plus engineering and property acquisition costs – will complete the connection between Trenton Road and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, and includes a new traffic signal at the Wilma Rudolph intersection with the new street.

Based on the overall project timetable and projected costs, the Clarksville Street Department estimates that work on Spring Creek Parkway, Phase 2, is now approximately one-third completed.

This Phase 2 work was preceded by the first phase of Spring Creek Parkway extending from Trenton Road to Spring Creek, itself. Phase 1 was valued at just over $16 million, plus engineering and property acquisition costs.

Spring Creek Parkway is a signature road improvement project within the comprehensive, City-wide Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ master plan for street and highway improvements, as well as improved intersections, new sidewalks, and traffic signalizations.

An entirely new City street within the much broader effort of improving traffic safety and mobility as Clarksville grows, Spring Creek Parkway will serve as a multimodal transportation route through the Spring Creek corridor to connect the two, key Tennessee Department of Transportation highways of Trenton Road and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Spring Creek Parkway will have four travel lanes, a 10-feet-wide multimodal path, plus 5-feet-wide sidewalks.

The full length of Spring Creek Parkway will be 2.435 miles.

To view an aerial drone video of the full corridor of Spring Creek Parkway, as it currently appears, visit here .