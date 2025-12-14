Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball get 63–57 Road Victory Over Evansville

Evansville, IN – Despite beginning the fourth quarter in a tie, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took a 63-57 road victory against Evansville, Sunday, at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Evansville (2-8) took an early lead at 4-0, but the Austin Peay (5-2) held the Purple Aces scoreless from 7:24-4:10, allowing the Govs to take an 8-4 lead. A layup by Elle Snyder and a three-pointer from Logan Luebbers Palmer gave Evansville the lead back at 11-10 with less than two minutes to play in the first quarter.

The two teams traded shots, but a layup by Jim’Miyah Branton and a three-pointer by Kyra Perkins with three seconds left gave the Govs a four-shot lead at 18-14 to end the first quarter.

The Governors and the Purple Aces went shot-for-shot to open the second frame, but the Governors began to pull away with free throws by Mya Williams and a three-pointer by Jade Rucker, giving them a 31-22 lead with under two minutes remaining in the first half. Evansville ended the first half with a free throw and three-pointer by Jelena Savic to cut their deficit to 31-26 headed into the break.

The Purple Aces battled back from their first-half deficit, as a three-pointer by Luebbers Palmer got them within one at 35-34 with 6:40 remaining in the third frame. The Governors gained their lead back with a jumper by Branton, but the two teams would end the third frame with free throws to tie the game at 43, headed into the final quarter.

Austin Peay State University took control of the game with three-pointers by Williams and Branton, giving them a six-point lead at 52-46 with under six minutes remaining. The Purple Aces continued to battle back, but the Govs extended their lead to nine with a free-throw from Charlton. Camryn Runner’s free throws would conclude the game, giving the govs the 63-57 win.

The Difference

Points off turnovers. The Govs had 17 turnovers compared to Evansville’s 19, but outscored them 18-10.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led with 16 points.

Lameria Thomas grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

Veronaye Charlton led with four steals and five assists.

The Governors outscored the Aces 28-16 in the paint, 27-17 off the bench, and 18-10 from turnovers.

