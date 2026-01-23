Clarksville Police Department Issues Winter Weather Alert, Warns of Hazardous Road Conditions

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) encourages residents to prepare for potential inclement weather, as snowy or icy conditions are possible in the coming days.

Winter weather can create hazardous travel conditions, and even vehicles with front-wheel or all-wheel drive can give a false sense of security. Drivers should remember that bridges and overpasses often freeze before roadways.

If travel is necessary, motorists are urged to slow down, allow extra travel time, increase their following distance, and remain alert for icy patches.

Residents can stay informed about current road conditions by viewing the City of Clarksville’s live traffic cameras, which provide real-time views of major intersections and roadways: www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

Historically, the following roadways have experienced the most issues during winter weather events:

Tiny Town Road between Needmore Road and Peachers Mill Road

Warfield Boulevard (SR 374) between Dunbar Cave Road and Memorial Drive

Trenton Road between Spring Creek Court and Kennedy Road

Whitfield Road between Tracy Lane and Old Trenton Road

Peachers Mill Road from Providence Boulevard to Randell Drive, and between 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Abraham Drive

Providence Boulevard. (Boot Hill)

41A Bypass near Queens Bluff

Winter Driving Safety Tips:

Stay home if possible; only travel when necessary. The Clarksville Police Department places extra emphasis on this recommendation.

Reduce your speed to account for decreased traction on snow or ice.

Accelerate and decelerate gradually to help prevent skidding and allow more time to stop.

Increase your following distance to provide additional reaction time.

Prepare your vehicle by ensuring your gas tank is full and your tires are in good condition.

The Clarksville Police Department appreciates the community’s cooperation and encourages everyone to use caution and stay safe.

For additional winter driving safety information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips