Austin Peay State University Maintains Remote Operations Through Friday

Clarksville, TN – To ensure the continued safety of our campus community, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will continue remote operations through Friday, January 30th, 2026.

All in-person classes will continue remote instruction, including classes and operations at the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell.

Students should check D2L for additional information and instructions. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

On-Campus Facilities

Residence halls and dining services will continue to remain open. Please check your e-mail for updated dining facility schedules.

Campus Police, Facilities, and other essential personnel will be operational and on campus to provide for the safety of our community. Essential personnel should contact your supervisor for direction.

The Woodward Library will be closed. Library instruction and support services will continue to be remote.

Foy Fitness and Recreation Center will be closed.

The APSU women’s basketball game against North Florida is still scheduled for 6:00pm at F&M Bank Arena.

Athletics

While Austin Peay State University will remain on remote operations through Friday, scheduled athletics events will continue as planned. The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will host North Florida on Thursday and Jacksonville on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena, while the men’s basketball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis teams will compete on the road this week.



Austin Peay Athletics remains committed to the safety and well-being of its student-athletes and will take every precaution to ensure safe travel to and from competition.

Updated Information

Additional updates are available by calling 931.221.7011 or by visiting www.apsu.edu. Updated communication will be provided as impacts continue to be assessed.