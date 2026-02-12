Clarksville Fire Rescue Awarded Nearly $33K Grant from Gary Sinise Foundation for Dive Team Gear

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) received a nearly $33,000 grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation to purchase new personal protection equipment (PPE) for CFR’s dive team.

At a special ceremony on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, members of CFR and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts gathered with representatives from the Gary Sinise Foundation, Whataburger, and Waterdogs Scuba and Safety at CFR Headquarters to receive the grant.

The grant, which was awarded in partnership with Whataburger and facilitated with the help of Waterdogs Scuba and Safety, provided multiple sets of specialized PPE, including dry suits, boots, and helmets, improving CFR’s ability to safely and effectively respond to water rescue incidents.

“Swiftwater and dive rescue operations are some of the most dangerous things we do. We operate in cold, fast-moving, unpredictable water, often in low visibility and high-risk conditions. The right equipment matters. It protects our people and allows them to perform at the level the community expects,” said Assistant Chief Brandon McCurdy.

Currently, members of the dive team share PPE, which leads to faster wear and tear, makes it difficult to properly clean PPE between users, and sometimes limits the number of personnel able to deploy during emergencies. With the addition of more dry suits, boots, and helmets, the dive team will be better prepared to serve the City of Clarksville and better protected in emergency situations.

“The Gary Sinise Foundation has a strong history of standing beside firefighters and those who serve. Their commitment is more than words, it’s action and impact. This grant is not just funding; it’s a direct investment in the safety of our firefighters. We are truly grateful to the Gary Sinise Foundation and Whataburger for their support and for the trust they’ve placed in our department,” said McCurdy.

“We’re grateful for the partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation and Whataburger to help provide equipment for our outstanding dive team,” Mayor Pitts said. “CFR has done a phenomenal job with its rescue squad to ensure the safety of our citizens, and dedicated partnerships like this are crucial to advancing their mission.

“Thank you to the Gary Sinise Foundation for selecting our program to receive this much-needed gear,” Mayor Pitts said.

Following the grant presentation, Whataburger provided meals of gratitude to attendees and CFR’s Battalion 2 across all 12 stations, as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Serving Heroes program.

For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor.

An advocate for our nation’s defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America’s military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band.

In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more.

For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.