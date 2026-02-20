46 F
APSU Softball Comes Up Short in Two Games at Bearkat Softball Complex

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball Drops Pair at Bearkat Invitational Against Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballHuntsville, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped its first two games of the Bearkat Invitational, falling 4-3 to Prairie View A&M before dropping a 8-2 decision against host Sam Houston, Saturday, at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

Game One

Austin Peay 3, Prairie View A&M 4

After retiring Prairie View A&M in order in the top of the first, Austin Peay responded with a two-run bottom of the frame. A Brie Howard sacrifice fly scored Emilee Baker – who led off with a four-pitch walk – before a Sammie Shelander double to left center field drove in Jada Sovey.

Following three-straight scoreless innings by both sides, the Governors extended their lead to three following a solo home run by Katie Raper – her fifth home run in 11 games.

The Panthers responded in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run, before then tying the game with an RBI single three batters later. APSU and PVAMU then advanced to extra innings, with the Panthers scoring the would-be game winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth.

Gov of Decision: Emberly Nichols (L, 0-1), 2.0 IP, 0H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 2K, 21 pitches

Game Two

Austin Peay 2, Sam Houston 8

The Governors again struck first, with Katie Raper bringing in Shelby Allen on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. They then extended the lead to two following a fourth-inning Makayla Navarro triple to bring in Ashlyn Graklanoff.

In the bottom of the frame, Sam Houston had seven-straight hits – all singles – which translated into five runs for the Bearkats. SHSU then held the Govs scoreless, while adding onto its lead with a two-run fifth and one-run sixth, resulting in the 8-2 decision.

Gov of Decision: Cameron Grayson (L, 2-4), 3.1 IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 0BB, 39 pitches

