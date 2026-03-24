APSU Baseball Drops 6-2 Decision to #22 Alabama at Toyota Field

Madison, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to nationally ranked No. 22 Alabama 6-2 in midweek action, Tuesday, at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.

Alabama found the run column first in the bottom half of the first inning, as freshman Dillon Adkins walked in the first run of the game after walking the bases loaded. Redshirt senior Chance Cox came in to relieve the starter and got Will Plattner to fly out to right field for the first out of the inning, at the cost of another run from the Crimson Tide.

The Governors responded two innings later, in the top of the third, after scoring a pair of runs. Senior Zion Taylor grounded out to bring in a run before redshirt junior Ray Velazquez hit his fifth home run of the season over the left field fence.

Cox, who had entered in the bottom of the first and held the Tide hitless through four innings, found himself in some trouble in the fifth. Alabama had its first hit of the ballgame off the bat of Luke Vaughn to lead off the inning.

He then scored off a double from the nine-hole hitter, Brennan Holt, for Alabama’s second lead of the game. Two more runs would score later in the inning on the Tide’s third double of the inning, this time coming from Jason Torres, putting Alabama up 5-2.

Two more innings would pass until Alabama tacked on its final run of the game on an RBI groundout from Bryce Fowler to put the Tide up by four.

Redshirt junior Paris Pridgen finished the day as the only Governor with multiple hits, as he went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, and a sacrifice bunt.

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Next Up for APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University men’s baseball team heads into week three of Atlantic Sun Conference play with a three-game weekend series at Central Arkansas starting on Friday at 6:00pm at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.