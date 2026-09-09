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Clarksville Police Search for Three Suspects in Kraft Street Robbery Attempt

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Three Suspects Sought After Man Shot During Attempted Robbery in Clarksville
Three Suspects Sought After Man Shot During Attempted Robbery in Clarksville

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on August 21st, 2026, at approximately 9:07pm at Brother’s Market, located at 360 Kraft Street.

The victim went to the convenience store to purchase items when he was approached and confronted by three Black male suspects. During the altercation, the victim was shot in the hand and calf. He fled the area and eventually ended up at the hospital seeking medical aid. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Video surveillance captured images of the three suspects before the altercation, and detectives are working to identify them.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172, or call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers QR Code

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