Marsha Blackburn: This Week From Washington – June 2nd, 2017

Washington, D.C. – Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, it was a busy week in Washington. From health care to immigration we tackled a range of important issues in the House.

With the House’s work on phase one of our repeal and replace efforts completed, this week we continued work on phase three: lowering costs of health care. I spoke with Bill Hemmer and Stu Varney about the prospects of health care in Congress and the work we are still doing in the House.

This week we passed the Protecting Access to Care Act, a tort-reform bill aimed at limiting frivolous lawsuits brought against doctors by greedy trial lawyers. This bill is a good start toward attacking the true drivers of today’s steep health care costs. We have more work to do, and we are determined to get it done.

Keeping Americans Safe

This week, we also addressed the lack of immigration enforcement and the spread of dangerous sanctuary policies that have failed the American people and harmed too many lives.

Through years of working on immigration issues and accountability from federal agencies, I have come to believe that lack of enforcement means that these sanctuary cities have turned every state into a border state, and every town into a border town. We owe it to the families of those who lost loved ones to take action to prevent these horrible crimes. They have waited far too long.

Read more about the bills we are considering designed to crack down on dangerous sanctuary policies and enhance penalties for deported felons who return to the U.S. by clicking here.

We always love having constituents in the DC office, and this week we had a large number come through. Thank you to all for stopping by the office. We hope you enjoyed your time in DC!

We had a special visitor in the office this week…our Congressional Art Competition winner Bailey Gibson! Bailey was in DC for the unveiling of her winning piece, which will hang in the tunnel leading to the Capitol building for thousands and thousands to see! Congratulations Bailey!

I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend as we spend time with friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate the birth of our free and independent nation. We are truly blessed to live in this great country, and I urge you to take a moment to reflect on those who risked or given their lives in defense of our cherished freedoms.

