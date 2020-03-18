City of Clarksville urges Citizens to reach City Departments Online, by Phone

Clarksville, TN – Citizens are urged to communicate with City of Clarksville Departments and offices by using online services, email, telephones, mail and drive-up windows to limit social contact during the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

“The City has a powerful website and other systems that can connect our citizens to many of the common bill paying functions and ways to obtain forms they may need,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I strongly recommend during this public health emergency for residents to first explore how to make contact online and by phone before venturing out to one of our City offices.”

The best way to find information about City Departments is to access www.cityofclarksville.com and click on the “Departments” tab. Each department’s page offers a wealth of information, links to forms, email addresses and phone numbers to call for assistance, if needed.

If anyone must conduct business face-to-face, please call or email the specific department before coming to an office. This will help with the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for social distancing, and you may be able to complete your business remotely.

Here is some additional advice from specific departments:

Clarksville Gas and Water

Customers are encouraged to make bill payments by accessing WebConnect, at www.clarksvillegw.com. Customers also may pay-by-phone using the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400; pay by regular mail with the bill stub; or deposit payments in customer service center drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street.

Clarksville Gas and Water will not turn off services on past due accounts to the public nor will late fees or penalties be applied during the emergency.

The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for customer service inquiries and emergency calls.

CDE Lightband

Customers are encouraged to connect, disconnect and transfer services over the phone or online. To inquire about payment options, click here. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. CDE Lightband has temporarily suspended service disconnections for both electric and broadband until April 30th.

Clarksville Building and Code

The Clarksville Building and Codes Department remains open for issuing permits and collecting fees, but is limiting interactions and encouraging phone and email contact as much as possible. Call 931.645.7426; fax 931.645.7430; or email *protected email*

Clarksville Fire Rescue

All 12 fire stations will remain staffed but open to the public for emergencies only. Public access to administrative offices will be limited. Call the main office 931.645.7456 from 8:00am to 4:30pm weekdays prior to visiting the administrative office.

Dispatchers will screen calls to help identify exposure potential for exposure. CFR will continue to respond to all emergency calls, and in some cases will be wearing required personal protective equipment.

Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville Police Officers will be dispatched to calls that involve a violent crime or urgent response, such as domestics, assaults, break-ins. Officers will contact citizens by phone for Incidents that don’t require immediate officer presence, are non-violent in nature, and may require a report.

Effective at 4:30pm Wednesday, March 18th, Clarksville Police precinct lobbies at 135 Commerce Street, 1584 Vista Lane, and 211 Cunningham Lane will be closed to public access.

Clarksville Police reports will still be available online at *protected email* . Precincts will be available by phone at 931.648.0656 from 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday-Friday.

Clarksville Finance and Revenue

The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department has many online tools for bill paying and accessing tax records. Visit the department page online, call 931.645.7437; fax 931.553.2471; or email to *protected email* . Citizens may drop City-related payments in the U.S. Bank drop box at City Hall.

Clarksville Housing and Community Development

The office has suspended taking in-office loan payments, and payments may be mailed. The office also has stopped taking new loan applications, and stopped making home inspections through April 1st. Call 931.648.6133 or email to *protected email* .

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department programs and events have been cancelled through April 11th, but parks remain open. Patrons are encouraged to access the department page online, call 931.645.7476; or email to *protected email*

Clarksville Transit System

All Clarksville Transit System (CTS) routes are operating as normal at this time with the exception of the APSU Peay Pickup. The system has suspended all cash transactions on buses and at the Transit Center.

All inquiries can be made via phone to 931-553-2430 or email at *protected email*

All bus inquiries can be made via phone at 913.553.2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2470.

Clarksville Purchasing

The Clarksville Purchasing Department will be open to city personnel only. All bids should be turned to the City Hall security station. Bid openings must be conducted in public, so they will occur in the City Hall lobby or by teleconference.

Call the department at 931.553.2477 or email at *protected email*

Public Records Request

Citizens who wish to make City public records request will find the online request form here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics